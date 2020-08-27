The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG), has announced October 10, 2020, as the date for the 45th MTN SWAG Awards at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The SWAG Awards which was initially scheduled for May 23, this year was hit by the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the suspension or cancelation of many international sporting activities.

The 2019 edition of the prestigious and longest-running awards event in Ghana, the SWAG Awards would witness honours conferred on distinguished sportsmen and women, who excelled in their various sporting disciplines in the year 2019.

SWAG, the umbrella body for the sports media in Ghana is the body solely responsible for honouring Ghanaian sportsmen & women who excel representing Ghana in international competitions over the years.

The SWAG Awards and Events Committee will roll out activities leading to the night where over 27 athletes and officials will be decorated.