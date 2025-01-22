SWAG Sports Personalities of the Year from 1974 to 2023

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has been acknowledging and honoring the most outstanding sports personalities in the country since 1974.

This prestigious recognition has seen many of Ghana’s top athletes, across various sports, being named the “Sports Personality of the Year.” Sammy Heywood Okine, known as General One, a former Deputy General Secretary of SWAG, compiled this impressive list, highlighting the accomplishments of these distinguished athletes.

Over the years, boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson has emerged as the most decorated sports personality, having claimed the award multiple times due to his long reign as WBC World Champion. Other notable multiple-time winners include former WBA welterweight champion Ike Bazooka Quartey and long jumper Ignatius Gaisah, each with three titles.

From the early years of SWAG’s recognition, starting in 1974, a variety of athletes have left their mark on Ghanaian sports. The award saw D.K. Poison dominate in the mid-1970s, while Richard ‘Scorpion’ Ofosu made his mark in 1977. The 1980s were a golden era for boxing, with Azumah Nelson’s brilliance earning him the title nearly every year between 1978 and 1988. In football, Abedi Pele Ayew and Anthony Yeboah both became champions of the award in the 1990s, reflecting Ghana’s growing prowess in African football.

As Ghana’s sports scene continued to develop, the award began to reflect the diversity of the nation’s sporting achievements, spanning football, athletics, boxing, and more. From the success of the Black Starlets in 1991 to the rise of new talents like Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus in recent years, the award has continually evolved.

Here is the list of Sports Personalities of the Year from 1974 to 2023:

1974 – D.K. Poison

1975 – D.K. Poison

1976 – Nil

1977 – Richard ‘Scorpion’ Ofosu

1978 – Azumah Nelson

1979 – Nil

1980 – Azumah Nelson

1981 – Azumah Nelson

1982 – Nil

1983 – Nil

1984 – Azumah Nelson

1985 – Azumah Nelson

1986 – Azumah Nelson

1987 – Azumah Nelson

1988 – Azumah Nelson

1989 – Nana Yaw Konadu

1990 – Abedi Pele Ayew

1991 – The Black Starlets

1992 – Anthony Yeboah

1993 – Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah

1994 – Ike Quartey

1995 – Azumah Nelson

1996 – Ike Quartey

1997 – Ike Quartey

1998 – Raymond Narh

1999 – Leo Myles Mills

2001 – Samuel Osei Kuffour

2002 – Margaret Simpson

2003 – Ignatius Gaisah

2004 – Ignatius Gaisah

2005 – Ignatius Gaisah

2006 – Stephen Appiah

2007 – Joseph Agbeko

2008 – Joshua Clottey

2009 – Dominic Adiyiah

2010 – Asamoah Gyan

2011 – Ajara Mohammed

2012 – Kwadwo Asamoah

2013 – James Kwesi Appiah

2014 – Juliana Arkoh

2015 – Andre Ayew

2016 – Anthony Baffoe

2017 – Isaac Dogboe

2018 – Thomas Partey

2019 – Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

2020 – Nil

2021 – Samuel Takyi

2022 – Mohammed Kudus

2023 – Mohammed Kudus

As for 2024, the recipient is yet to be determined, but it will certainly be an athlete who has left a significant mark on Ghanaian sports, continuing the legacy of excellence recognized by SWAG.

The evolution of the award has mirrored the changing face of Ghanaian sports, as newer athletes rise to prominence and continue to fly the flag of the country on the global stage. The award remains a testament to the dedication and passion of Ghana’s finest athletes, recognizing their hard work and achievements year after year.