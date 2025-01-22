SWAG Sports Personalities of the Year from 1974 to 2023

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has been acknowledging and honoring the most outstanding sports personalities in the country since 1974.
This prestigious recognition has seen many of Ghana’s top athletes, across various sports, being named the “Sports Personality of the Year.” Sammy Heywood Okine, known as General One, a former Deputy General Secretary of SWAG, compiled this impressive list, highlighting the accomplishments of these distinguished athletes.
Over the years, boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson has emerged as the most decorated sports personality, having claimed the award multiple times due to his long reign as WBC World Champion. Other notable multiple-time winners include former WBA welterweight champion Ike Bazooka Quartey and long jumper Ignatius Gaisah, each with three titles.
From the early years of SWAG’s recognition, starting in 1974, a variety of athletes have left their mark on Ghanaian sports. The award saw D.K. Poison dominate in the mid-1970s, while Richard ‘Scorpion’ Ofosu made his mark in 1977. The 1980s were a golden era for boxing, with Azumah Nelson’s brilliance earning him the title nearly every year between 1978 and 1988. In football, Abedi Pele Ayew and Anthony Yeboah both became champions of the award in the 1990s, reflecting Ghana’s growing prowess in African football.
As Ghana’s sports scene continued to develop, the award began to reflect the diversity of the nation’s sporting achievements, spanning football, athletics, boxing, and more. From the success of the Black Starlets in 1991 to the rise of new talents like Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus in recent years, the award has continually evolved.
Here is the list of Sports Personalities of the Year from 1974 to 2023:
1974 – D.K. Poison
1975 – D.K. Poison
1976 – Nil
1977 – Richard ‘Scorpion’ Ofosu
1978 – Azumah Nelson
1979 – Nil
1980 – Azumah Nelson
1981 – Azumah Nelson
1982 – Nil
1983 – Nil
1984 – Azumah Nelson
1985 – Azumah Nelson
1986 – Azumah Nelson
1987 – Azumah Nelson
1988 – Azumah Nelson
1989 – Nana Yaw Konadu
1990 – Abedi Pele Ayew
1991 – The Black Starlets
1992 – Anthony Yeboah
1993 – Abedi Pele and Anthony Yeboah
1994 – Ike Quartey
1995 – Azumah Nelson
1996 – Ike Quartey
1997 – Ike Quartey
1998 – Raymond Narh
1999 – Leo Myles Mills
2001 – Samuel Osei Kuffour
2002 – Margaret Simpson
2003 – Ignatius Gaisah
2004 – Ignatius Gaisah
2005 – Ignatius Gaisah
2006 – Stephen Appiah
2007 – Joseph Agbeko
2008 – Joshua Clottey
2009 – Dominic Adiyiah
2010 – Asamoah Gyan
2011 – Ajara Mohammed
2012 – Kwadwo Asamoah
2013 – James Kwesi Appiah
2014 – Juliana Arkoh
2015 – Andre Ayew
2016 – Anthony Baffoe
2017 – Isaac Dogboe
2018 – Thomas Partey
2019 – Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe
2020 – Nil
2021 – Samuel Takyi
2022 – Mohammed Kudus
2023 – Mohammed Kudus
As for 2024, the recipient is yet to be determined, but it will certainly be an athlete who has left a significant mark on Ghanaian sports, continuing the legacy of excellence recognized by SWAG.
The evolution of the award has mirrored the changing face of Ghanaian sports, as newer athletes rise to prominence and continue to fly the flag of the country on the global stage. The award remains a testament to the dedication and passion of Ghana’s finest athletes, recognizing their hard work and achievements year after year.