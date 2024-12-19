SWAG Unveils Nominees for 49th Edition of Prestigious Awards Celebrating Ghana’s Sporting Excellence

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has revealed the nominees for the 49th edition of its prestigious SWAG Awards, set to celebrate the top-performing athletes and sports officials of the year.
This event, a cornerstone in Ghana’s sports calendar, honors exceptional achievement in the country’s sports sector.
Since its inception in 1975, the SWAG Awards has been the longest-running sports recognition event in Ghana, consistently acknowledging the contributions and triumphs of local sports personalities.
Charles Osei Asibey, the General Secretary of SWAG, confirmed that over 80 athletes and sports officials who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s sporting landscape in the past year have been shortlisted. Leading the charge for the top awards are African high jump queen Rose Yeboah and Grace Mintah, whose stellar performances have earned them nominations for the highest honors.
The SWAG Awards continue to serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of Ghana’s sports stars.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 49th SWAG Awards.
CORPORATE AWARDS
- Access Bank
- KGL
- AFE Lotto
MERITORIOUS AWARD
- Mr Ernest Thompson – Football
- Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare – 13th African Games
- Ernest Danso – CDM, 13th African Games
DEDICATION AND VALOUR
- Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare – Cricket
- Hannah Akua Humphrey – Taekwondo
- Abdul Rasheed Williams (Believer) – Boxing
- Mr Joseph Yaw Appiah – Football
- Carl Lokko – Pro Boxing Trainer
- Alhaji Grunsah – Football Administrator
- New Juaben Table Tennis Club
POSTHUMOUS AWARD
- Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah
STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- William Amponsah – West Texas A&M University
- Mariam Yussif – St Louis Senior High School
- Naseera Efua Kwansah – Effutu Senior High School
REFEREE/UMPIRE OF THE YEAR
- Nii Otoo Larkyne – Armwrestling
- Julien Nunoo – Football
- WO1 Clement Smith Danyagri – Athletics
PROSPECT OF THE YEAR
- Abdul Aziz Issah – Football
- Blessed Abeka Nunoo – Armwrestling
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
- Jada Yankey – Swimming
- Ayisha Aminu – Golf
SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR/PRESIDENT OF THE YEAR
- Bernard Quartey – Ghana Boxing Federation
- Charles Osei Asibey – Ghana Armwrestling Federation
- Bawa Fuseini – Ghana Athletics
SWAG TOP FIVE (5) FEDERATIONS
- Ghana Badminton Association
- Ghana Hockey Association
- Ghana Armwrestling Federation
- Ghana Taekwondo Federation
- Ghana Athletics
- Ghana Swimming Association
- Ghana Boxing Federation
- Ghana Football Association
NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
- Black Challenge – Amputee Football
- Black Sticks Ladies – Hockey
- Black Satellites – Football
- Black Princess – Football
- Athletics Relay Team
CLUB OF THE YEAR – MALE
- FC Samartex – Football
- Dreams FC – Football
CLUB OF THE YEAR – FEMALE
- Hasaacas Ladies – Football
- Royal Ladies – Hockey
BEACH SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Alexander Adjei
CYCLIST OF THE YEAR
- Emmanuel Sesi – Royal Stars Cycling Club
- Victor Cudjoe Akpablu – Gladiators Cycling Club
WEIGHTLIFTER OF THE YEAR
- Winnifred Ntumi
TAEKWONDO ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
- Erica Tuagbor
- Kelvin Amuzu
SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
- Abeiku Jackson
- PULLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE
- Grace Mintah – Ghana Police Service
PULLER OF THE YEAR – MALE
- Edward Yamoah Asamoah – Ghana Immigration Service
TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Israel Aklie
- Joanita Borteye
HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR – MALE
- Benjamin Acquah – Exchequers Hockey Club
HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE
- Elizabeth Opoku – GRA Ladies Hockey Club
- Mavis Ampem Darko – Army Ladies Hockey Club
BOXER OF THE YEAR
- Amadu Mohammed
- Joseph Commey
COACH OF THE YEAR
- Yussif Basigi – Black Princesses
- Desmond Offei – Black Satellite
- Boakye Yiadom – Black Sticks Ladies
- Husseini Akuetteh Addy – Golden Arms
- Dr Ofori Asare – Black Bombers
- Nurudeen Amadu – FC Samartex
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – MALE
- Joseph Paul Amoah
- Edwin Gadayi
- Cadman Evans Yamoah
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – FEMALE
- Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa
FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED
- Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampen Darkoa Ladies)
- Grace Banwa (Hasaacas Ladies)
- Mukarama Abdulai (Hasaacas Ladies)
FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN BASED
- Thelma Baffoe Atuah (TP Mazembe)
- Salamatu Abdulai (Swieqi United, Malta)
- Jennifer Kankam Yeboah (ZED FC, Egypt)
MALE FOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
- Emmanuel Keyeke – FC Samartex
- Stephen Amankona – Berekum Chelsea
- Abdul Aziz Issah – FC Barcelona
SWAG SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Grace Mintah – Armwrestling
- Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa – Athletics
SWAG PRESIDENT’S AWARD
SWAG LONG SERVICE AWARD – MEDIA
SWAG SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
The 49th edition is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm local time.