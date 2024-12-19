SWAG Unveils Nominees for 49th Edition of Prestigious Awards Celebrating Ghana’s Sporting Excellence

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has revealed the nominees for the 49th edition of its prestigious SWAG Awards, set to celebrate the top-performing athletes and sports officials of the year.

This event, a cornerstone in Ghana’s sports calendar, honors exceptional achievement in the country’s sports sector.

Since its inception in 1975, the SWAG Awards has been the longest-running sports recognition event in Ghana, consistently acknowledging the contributions and triumphs of local sports personalities.

Charles Osei Asibey, the General Secretary of SWAG, confirmed that over 80 athletes and sports officials who have made significant contributions to Ghana’s sporting landscape in the past year have been shortlisted. Leading the charge for the top awards are African high jump queen Rose Yeboah and Grace Mintah, whose stellar performances have earned them nominations for the highest honors.

The SWAG Awards continue to serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of Ghana’s sports stars.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 49th SWAG Awards.

CORPORATE AWARDS

Access Bank

KGL

AFE Lotto

MERITORIOUS AWARD

Mr Ernest Thompson – Football

Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare – 13th African Games

Ernest Danso – CDM, 13th African Games

DEDICATION AND VALOUR

Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare – Cricket

Hannah Akua Humphrey – Taekwondo

Abdul Rasheed Williams (Believer) – Boxing

Mr Joseph Yaw Appiah – Football

Carl Lokko – Pro Boxing Trainer

Alhaji Grunsah – Football Administrator

New Juaben Table Tennis Club

POSTHUMOUS AWARD

Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah

STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

William Amponsah – West Texas A&M University

Mariam Yussif – St Louis Senior High School

Naseera Efua Kwansah – Effutu Senior High School

REFEREE/UMPIRE OF THE YEAR

Nii Otoo Larkyne – Armwrestling

Julien Nunoo – Football

WO1 Clement Smith Danyagri – Athletics

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

Abdul Aziz Issah – Football

Blessed Abeka Nunoo – Armwrestling

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

Jada Yankey – Swimming

Ayisha Aminu – Golf

SPORTS ADMINISTRATOR/PRESIDENT OF THE YEAR

Bernard Quartey – Ghana Boxing Federation

Charles Osei Asibey – Ghana Armwrestling Federation

Bawa Fuseini – Ghana Athletics

SWAG TOP FIVE (5) FEDERATIONS

Ghana Badminton Association

Ghana Hockey Association

Ghana Armwrestling Federation

Ghana Taekwondo Federation

Ghana Athletics

Ghana Swimming Association

Ghana Boxing Federation

Ghana Football Association

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Black Challenge – Amputee Football

Black Sticks Ladies – Hockey

Black Satellites – Football

Black Princess – Football

Athletics Relay Team

CLUB OF THE YEAR – MALE

FC Samartex – Football

Dreams FC – Football

CLUB OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Hasaacas Ladies – Football

Royal Ladies – Hockey

BEACH SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alexander Adjei

CYCLIST OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Sesi – Royal Stars Cycling Club

Victor Cudjoe Akpablu – Gladiators Cycling Club

WEIGHTLIFTER OF THE YEAR

Winnifred Ntumi

TAEKWONDO ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Erica Tuagbor

Kelvin Amuzu

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

Abeiku Jackson

PULLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Grace Mintah – Ghana Police Service

PULLER OF THE YEAR – MALE

Edward Yamoah Asamoah – Ghana Immigration Service

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Israel Aklie

Joanita Borteye

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR – MALE

Benjamin Acquah – Exchequers Hockey Club

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Elizabeth Opoku – GRA Ladies Hockey Club

Mavis Ampem Darko – Army Ladies Hockey Club

BOXER OF THE YEAR

Amadu Mohammed

Joseph Commey

COACH OF THE YEAR

Yussif Basigi – Black Princesses

Desmond Offei – Black Satellite

Boakye Yiadom – Black Sticks Ladies

Husseini Akuetteh Addy – Golden Arms

Dr Ofori Asare – Black Bombers

Nurudeen Amadu – FC Samartex

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – MALE

Joseph Paul Amoah

Edwin Gadayi

Cadman Evans Yamoah

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa

FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – HOME BASED

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampen Darkoa Ladies)

Grace Banwa (Hasaacas Ladies)

Mukarama Abdulai (Hasaacas Ladies)

FEMALE FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FOREIGN BASED

Thelma Baffoe Atuah (TP Mazembe)

Salamatu Abdulai (Swieqi United, Malta)

Jennifer Kankam Yeboah (ZED FC, Egypt)

MALE FOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

Emmanuel Keyeke – FC Samartex

Stephen Amankona – Berekum Chelsea

Abdul Aziz Issah – FC Barcelona

SWAG SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Grace Mintah – Armwrestling

Rose Yeboah Amoanimaa – Athletics

SWAG PRESIDENT’S AWARD

SWAG LONG SERVICE AWARD – MEDIA

SWAG SPORTS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

The 49th edition is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm local time.