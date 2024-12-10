SWAG Urges President-Elect John Mahama to Prioritize Sports Funding and Policy Development

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on President-Elect John Dramani Mahama to make significant strides in increasing funding for sports and prioritizing policy development as part of his administration’s national growth agenda.

Mahama, who secured a victory in the 2024 general elections with 56.55% of the votes, is set to return to office in January 2024.

In a congratulatory statement issued on December 10, 2024, SWAG outlined several key areas that require immediate attention, including a boost in sports funding, grassroots sports development, and the creation of employment opportunities within the sports sector.

“SWAG urges the President-Elect to increase funding for sports development, develop a comprehensive sports policy, support grassroots sports development, create sports employment, and make the sports sector a major part of the economy,” the statement read.

The association emphasized that by focusing on sports, the government could unlock the vast talents of Ghanaian youth, foster national unity, and generate significant revenue for the country. The call reflects the belief that sports can be a powerful driver of economic growth and national cohesion.