SWAG Urges President-Elect Mahama to Prioritize Sports Development in Ghana

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has called on President-Elect John Dramani Mahama to make sports funding and policy development a key priority in his administration’s plans for national growth.

In a statement signed by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, the association emphasized the need for increased investment in sports, the establishment of a comprehensive national sports policy, and greater focus on grassroots development, as well as job creation within the sector. SWAG highlighted that such measures could unlock the potential of Ghana’s youth, promote national unity, and generate significant economic benefits.

The statement also acknowledged Mahama’s engagement with key sports stakeholders during the election campaign, describing it as a positive step toward transforming Ghana’s sports landscape. SWAG expressed its commitment to working with the incoming government to ensure the sports sector receives the attention it deserves.

Despite chronic challenges, including underinvestment, poor governance, and the neglect of grassroots talent, the sports community remains hopeful that the change in government will lead to meaningful reforms.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), which Mahama leads, has outlined a comprehensive National Sports Policy that includes plans to develop international-standard stadiums across the country, build multi-purpose sports facilities to support regional events and inter-school competitions, offer scholarships to promising athletes, and establish sports academies in partnership with the private sector.

SWAG has endorsed these initiatives, viewing them as crucial for both talent development and the long-term growth of Ghana’s sports economy.