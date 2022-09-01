Swakop Uranium mine launches sustainable development report

Chinese-invested Swakop Uranium’s Husab mine in Namibia on Tuesday evening launched the 2021 sustainability report in Windhoek.

The report revealed the company’s performance and practices in Namibia, while also highlighting official statistics and undertakings of social responsibilities.

“Swakop Uranium has always regarded sustainable development as its business strategy and goal, which is not only for its development, but also reflects its concern for the long-term development of Namibia,” said Liu Mingzhe, the economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, at the launch.

The sustainable development strategy has not only promoted sound development of the company’s operation but made important contributions to the economic and social development and ecological protection of Namibia, said Liu.

“Environment conservation is another highly-prioritized item in our work agenda. Last year the mine once again was awarded the certification of ISO14001,” he said, noting that the mine aims to minimize the potential impact on the surrounding environment by its operation.

Despite the negative impacts of COVID-19, Husab recorded its highest production ever in 2021, while contributing 3.2 billion Namibia dollars (around 189 million U.S. dollars) to the economy, through local procurement, taxation, and social investment, Liu added.

Speaking at the event, Namibia’s deputy minister of Mines Kornelia Shilunga commended the commitment to good corporate governance by the mine, taking steps to transparently communicate its performance on a range of matters, chiefly its social and governance parameters.

“Given the environmental impacts of mining activities, it is highly advisable and recommendable that the mine takes strides to build and maintain trust with stakeholders,” she added.

Shilunga, meanwhile, said the government is taking steps in developing frameworks and policies to ensure green and sustainable mining operations.

“The mine closure framework which is the final stage of development is a case point,” she said, adding that once implemented, mining license applicants will be required to provide closure plans with financial assurances for the rehabilitation of the environment.

The Husab mine, operated by China General Nuclear Power, is China’s largest investment project in Africa, with an investment of more than 5 billion U.S. dollars. Enditem