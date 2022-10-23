Swanzy Arhin wins NDC Upper Denkyira East Constituency chairmanship seat

Mr John Swanzy Arhin has been elected as the Upper Denkyira East National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Chairman.

He polled 668 votes to defeat two strong contenders.

His contenders, Mr Ibrahim Karim and Mr Isaac Kwesi Appatsia polled 303 and 253 votes respectively.

The voting process was disrupted by rains and incessant power cuts resulting in misunderstandings among the supporters of the candidates that the results could be manipulated by the circumstances.

Also, some well-built men, known to be private security officers brought in by Mr Swanzy Arhin surrounded the voting arena and embroiled in series of heated arguments, resulting in near commotion but the Police intervened.

The misunderstanding generated a tensed atmosphere at the premises of the Methodist Church yard where the event took place, delaying the process for about an hour and resumed after the police cooled tempers.

After the election, six executives retained their positions.

They are Mr Adamu Kone, the incumbent Vice Chairman who polled 666 as against 552 by his only contender, Mr Kwabena Adabo.

Madam Mavis Ama Ahenakwaa, the incumbent Deputy Secretary retained her position with 702 votes with Mr Musah Yakubu obtaining 504 votes.

Mr Isaac Bofa the incumbent Secretary won with 779 votes as against Mr Sam Bennet Arhin who got 424 votes.

Madam Margaret Alhassan also retained her seat as the Treasurer with 741 votes while her only contender Madam Sarah Agyin Keinin had 69 votes.

For the Youth Organiser position, Mr Francis Kwofie pulled 74 to beat Mr Festus Aaron Ofori who had 73 votes to move from the Deputy to the main position.

The Mr Abdulai Abubakari retained his position as the Zongo Caucus organizer by pulling 737 votes to beat Mr Mohammed Salsa Husain who obtained 445 votes.

Madam Leticia Appiah bagged 81 votes to unseat the incumbent, Madam Richlove Arhin with 62 votes, to become the next Women Organizer.

Madam Arhin had been on the position for 12 years.

Mr Gariel Nana Ampadu, the incumbent Deputy Communication Officer garnered 654 votes against Mr Stephen Akwasi Annin, 518 votes.

Mr Isaac Abua Turkson beat the incumbent Deputy Treasurer, Mr Henry Korankye with 709 and 487 respectively.

The eight other executive members who won were: Mr Victor Addo, Mr Anthony Kwadwo Boadu, Mr Abdul Salam Yakubu, Mr John Atia, Madam Esi Gamado, Mr Nathaniel Arhin, Mr Peter Essel, and Mr Ofori Kwadwo.

In all, about 1,359 delegates voted for 48 aspirants who contested for 17 positions.

The numbers were pulled out of the 151 polling stations within the Constituency.