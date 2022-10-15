Swarm of bees attack and kill teacher at Menji Agricultural SHS

A swarm of bees have attacked and killed a teacher of the Menji Agricultural Senior High School (SHS), near Nsawkaw in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The sad incident happened around 1130 hours when the deceased, only known as Teacher Sarfo visited his maize farm with two other colleagues on Thursday October 13, 2022.

Mr Seidu Sallah, the Assemblyman for Fantraso Electoral Area who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said the body had since been deposited at the Nsawkaw Government Hospital.

Describing the deceased as friendly, the Assemblyman said his death had shocked the entire community and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.