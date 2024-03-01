Sweave now part of Gameloft’s platform

Leti Arts says its hypercasual game, Sweave, has been officially accepted onto the prestigious Gameloft platform.

In recent years, the gaming industry has seen a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion in game development and content. As part of its commitment to embracing diverse cultural experiences and fostering inclusivity, Gameloft has actively sought out partnerships with game developers from around the world.

Recognizing the immense creative talent in the African gaming industry, Gameloft has embarked on a mission to collaborate with African game developers to bring their unique visions to a global stage. The inclusion of Sweave, developed by Leti Arts, on Gameloft’s platform, is a testament to this commitment.

“We are excited to partner with Gameloft to bring Sweave to a wider audience,” said Leti Arts CEO Eyram Tawia. “Cultures are not just stories to be told; they are living, breathing legacies waiting to be explored. At Leti Arts, our mission has always been to craft immersive experiences that celebrate the richness and diversity of African heritage. Together, we’re not just creating games; we’re bridging cultures and shaping the future of gaming, and partnering with Gameloft marks a pivotal moment in our journey, as it allows Sweave to transcend borders and connect with over 105M audience.”

The partnership furthermore positions the company as a gateway for other African games to be published. What this means is that we are empowered through the Gameloft partnership to provide publishing opportunities for other African game developers to reach broader audiences and gain recognition on an international scale with high-quality games in over 150 countries.

Sweave’s captivating gameplay, cultural influences, intuitive design, and unique blend of simplicity and excitement make it a perfect fit for Gameloft’s diverse portfolio. What’s new? Sweave delivers an inclusive and engaging gaming experience with improved color schemes designed to address issues faced by players with colorblindness, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the game to its fullest. Additionally, The hypercasual game introduces a new dynamic sound system that switches based on a player’s gameplay for better immersion and a “song library” in settings where players can choose background music from a list of tunes.

Sweave is available on iOS, Android, and now Gameloft’s platform, accessible through telcos such as MTN.