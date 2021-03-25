dpa/GNA – The Swedish government on Wednesday said it would lift a general entry ban for travellers from neighbouring Denmark and Norway, which was introduced to stem the spread of the British coronavirus variant.

The ban, in place since January, would be lifted as of March 31, according to a statement. The variant, which was initially detected in Britain, is considered more transmissible.

Travellers arriving from Denmark and Norway would still be required to present a negative coronavirus test no older than 48 hours in order to enter the country, Mikael Damberg, minister for home affairs, told a press conference.

The test requirement was also extended for citizens from EU member states, members of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland until the end of May.

There are however some exceptions, including for urgent family reasons and for employees in the transport sector.

People who regularly commute across borders for work would also be allowed enter with a test up to a week old. A similar rule is to apply from April for students who commute across borders.

Sweden, a country of 10.3 million, has registered over 750,000 coronavirus cases and over 13,000 deaths since the pandemic began.