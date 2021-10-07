Sweden grants Tanzania US4$86 million to finance education program

Sweden on Tuesday granted Tanzania 750 million Swedish krona (about 86 million U.S. dollars) for financing the second phase of education program for results aimed at improving the quality of basic education.

An agreement to the grant was signed in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam between the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Emmanuel Tutuba, and the Swedish Ambassador to Tanzania, Anders Sjoberg.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance and Planning said the education program for results is a multi-donor project that will be implemented for five years starting from July 2021 to June 2026.

Tutuba said the grant will help to address the challenge of the high level of illiteracy, which will enable a large number of the population to contribute to economic growth. Enditem