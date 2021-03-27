dpa-AFX/GNA – Sweden’s retail sales increased in February and the trade surplus decreased from last year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year in February, following a 3.8-per-cent increase in January. Sales grew for the second consecutive month.

Retail sales in durables gained 1.2 per cent in February and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 0.2 per cent. On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 per cent in February.

The trade surplus decreased to 7.3 billion Swedish krona (845 million dollars) in February from 12.8 billion krona in the same month last year. In January, the trade surplus was 3.8 billion krona. Exports fell 4.0 per cent annually in February, while imports rose 1.0 per cent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to 3.8 billion krona in February compared with a surplus of 3.9 billion in the previous month.