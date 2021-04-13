unemployment

Sweden’s unemployment rate decreased in March, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 per cent in March from 4.37 per cent in February.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 per cent in March from 4.37 per cent in February.
The registered jobless rate increased to 8.4 per cent in March from 7.6 per cent in the previous year. In February, unemployment rate was 8.69 per cent.

The number of registered unemployed increased to 440,261 in March from 388,492 in the same month last year.
The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, grew to 11.1 per cent in March from 9.8 per cent in last year.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTurkey industrial production growth slows; retail sales rise
Next articleIndia clears Sputnik V, to allow more foreign vaccines to fight virus
Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
https://www.dpa-international.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here