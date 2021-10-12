Sweden unemployment rate falls in September

Sweden’s unemployment rate decreased in September, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.69 per cent in September from 3.85 per cent in August.

The registered jobless rate decreased to 7.51 per cent in September from 9.0 per cent in the previous year.

In August, unemployment rate was 7.72 per cent.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 387,704 in September from 464,398 in the same month last year.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, declined to 9.8 per cent in September from 12.8 per cent in last year.