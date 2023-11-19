Swedish businesses seek investment opportunities in Zambia’s mining sector

A business delegation from Sweden is in Zambia to explore investment opportunities, especially in sustainable mining, the head of the delegation said Wednesday.

Mikael Lindvall, the head of the Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, said the delegation is looking to increase participation in trade and investment, especially in sustainable mining.

In remarks delivered when the delegation paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, Lindvall said Zambia is an important partner to Sweden and a positive force in the southern African region.

He said the delegation is expected to participate at the Swedish-Zambia Forum on Sustainable Mining 2023 to be held in Kitwe town in the Copperbelt Province which will bring together companies and government officials from the two countries.

The forum, which will be held Thursday, will provide a platform for networking, learning, exchanging experiences and doing business.

President Hichilema called on Swedish companies to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy.