Swedish Coach Bjorkegren Arrives to Lead Black Queens

Kim Lars Bjorkegren, the newly appointed head coach of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, has landed in Ghana ahead of his new role and the upcoming WAFCON tournament.

The 43-year-old Swedish tactician touched down at Kotoka International Airport on February 12 and was warmly received by representatives from the Ghana Football Association.

Succeeding Nora Hauptle, whose contract recently expired, Bjorkegren inherits a team that is hungry to improve after failing to progress beyond the group stage in their last WAFCON outing. Confirmed on a two-year deal last month, his appointment marks a fresh start for the Black Queens, as hopes are high for a turnaround in their fortunes.

The coach is scheduled to hold his first official press conference at the GFA Secretariat on February 14, where he is expected to share his vision and strategy for elevating the team. His first real test comes with a friendly against Morocco in Casablanca on February 21, which will serve as a crucial gauge of the team’s readiness ahead of the rescheduled 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Many see Bjorkegren’s European experience as a potential catalyst for change—a new approach that could help the Black Queens bridge the gap between expectation and performance on the continental stage. With a blend of tactical insight and a fresh perspective, the Swedish coach is poised to lead the team towards a more competitive future.