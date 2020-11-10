Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven does not have Covid-19 and has ended his self-isolation, a spokesman said Monday.

Lofven last week wrote in a post on Facebook that he and his wife, Ulla, were to self-isolate and he was working remotely after learning that a person in his vicinity had been in close contact with a person who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The spokesman said in an email to dpa on Monday that Lofven was able to return to work on the advice of his doctor and the negative test result. The prime minister’s wife also tested negative for Covid-19.

In his post, the prime minister said the incident was a reminder of the need to be careful and heed recommendations issued by the health authorities to stem the spread of the virus.

The latest figures show that the country of 10.3 million has recorded about 146,400 infections and 6,022 virus-related deaths in total.