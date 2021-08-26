Swedish producer price inflation rises, but jobless rate falls

Sweden’s producer prices increased to their highest level in 30 years in July, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 13.5 per cent year-on-year in July, following a 9.7-per-cent rise in June. Prices rose for the seventh month in a row.

Import prices increased 8.9 per cent yearly in July and rose 1.9 per cent from a month ago. Export prices grew 13.5 per cent annually in July and increased 2.7 per cent from the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate fell to 8.0 per cent in July, from 10.3 percent in June. The number of unemployed persons decreased to 454,300 in July, from 590,900 the previous month.

The employment rate rose to 5.257 million in July, from 5.144 million in the prior month. On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate was 9.0 per cent in July.