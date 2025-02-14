Swedish Strategist Kim Bjorkegren Named New Head Coach of Ghana’s Black Queens

Ghana’s national women’s football team, the Black Queens, has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Kim Lars Bjorkegren as head coach, following the departure of former coach Nora Hauptle.

The Swedish tactician was formally unveiled at a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, attended by top officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), including Executive Council members Gideon Fosu and Samuel Aboabire, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and Technical Director Professor Joseph Mintah.

Bjorkegren, 48, brings 18 years of coaching expertise to the role, with a resume spanning clubs in Sweden, China, and the United States. Notable achievements include clinching the Cyprus Women’s League title with Apollon Ladies and steering Linköpings FC to victory in Sweden’s top-tier Damallsvenskan. His blend of tactical acumen, sports psychology background, and focus on player development earned praise from GFA leadership.

“Coach Kim’s profound understanding of women’s football and his holistic approach to coaching align perfectly with our vision for the Black Queens,” said Executive Council member Gideon Fosu during the unveiling. “We are confident his leadership will propel the team to new heights.”

Bjorkegren’s immediate agenda includes a 10-day training camp in Morocco, where the Black Queens will face the Moroccan national team and a local club side in Casablanca. The friendlies are critical preparation for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), set to kick off in July. Ghana, drawn in Group B alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania, aims to improve on its quarterfinal exit in the 2022 tournament.

The appointment comes amid heightened expectations for Ghanaian women’s football, which has seen incremental investment and visibility in recent years. Bjorkegren’s predecessor, Nora Hauptle, stepped down in April after a mixed tenure that included a strong start in WAFCON qualifiers but ended with a shock elimination by Zambia.

Addressing reporters, Bjorkegren emphasized his commitment to fostering a “resilient and fearless” squad. “My philosophy revolves around discipline, adaptability, and empowering players to express themselves on the pitch,” he said. “We’ll respect every opponent but fear none.”

Analysts suggest the Swedish coach’s challenge extends beyond tactics. With WAFCON hosting rights controversially awarded to Morocco—a decision criticized by some federations over infrastructure delays—Ghana’s campaign will unfold in a politically charged environment. Meanwhile, the Black Queens face lingering concerns over inconsistent funding and player welfare, issues Bjorkegren acknowledged require “collaboration with stakeholders.”

As Bjorkegren begins his tenure, fans and critics alike will watch closely to see if his global experience can translate into continental success—or if systemic hurdles will stall progress. For now, the focus remains on Morocco: a testing ground for both coach and team.