Swedru All Blacks Call for GFA Investigation After Violent Clash with Elmina Sharks

Swedru All Blacks United FC has demanded an immediate probe by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) into the chaos that marred their Division One League match against Elmina Sharks on Sunday, including a violent assault on referee Eso Doh Morrison and allegations of organized obstruction by the home team.

The fixture, played at Elmina’s Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Complex, erupted in controversy in the 12th minute when Morrison awarded a hotly disputed penalty to Swedru All Blacks. According to the visiting club, Elmina Sharks’ owner, Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom, and an official identified as Aboagye charged onto the pitch, demanding their players walk off in protest. The confrontation triggered a 27-minute halt as tensions boiled over, with fans and players surrounding the referee.

Swedru All Blacks accused the home side of systematically sabotaging their media coverage, despite presenting proof of payment and GFA clearance to film the match. “Even after the match commissioner validated our credentials, Elmina officials and supporters blocked our camera crew and issued threats,” the club stated. Post-match violence escalated further when Aboagye allegedly led a mob in attacking referees near the tunnel, leaving officials injured. Police on-site were reportedly overwhelmed but eventually secured safe passage for the visitors.

In a formal statement, Swedru All Blacks urged the GFA to publicly release match footage to scrutinize the penalty decision and the subsequent violence. “We stand for fair play, but such hooliganism has no place in our sport,” the club emphasized, calling for accountability to prevent future incidents.

The clash underscores persistent issues plaguing Ghana’s lower-tier football leagues, where inadequate security and lax enforcement of regulations often fuel unrest. Critics argue that delayed or inconsistent disciplinary action by the GFA emboldens misconduct. A similar melee in 2022 during a match between Bofoakwa Tano and Techiman City saw points deducted but failed to deter recurring violence.

Fans and analysts now await the GFA’s response, with many urging swift sanctions. “This isn’t just about one match—it’s about safeguarding the soul of Ghanaian football,” said sports journalist Kweku Asare. “Clubs must know there are consequences for endangering lives and disrespecting the game.”

As investigations begin, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the challenges facing grassroots football. For Swedru All Blacks and their supporters, justice hinges on transparency. For the league, it’s a test of resolve to prioritize safety over complacency.