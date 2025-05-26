Swedru All Blacks Secure Premier League Return After 16-Year Absence

Swedru All Blacks have clinched promotion to the Ghana Premier League following a dominant season in the Division One League’s Zone II.

The historic comeback was sealed with a decisive 3-0 victory over New Edubiase, marking their 21st win this campaign.

The Agona Swedru-based club amassed 66 points from 29 matches, ensuring their return to top-flight football after nearly two decades. Their promotion alongside Hohoe United sets up an exciting Premier League season, while one final spot remains contested between Real Tamale United and Eleven Wonders in an upcoming decider match.

This achievement caps a remarkable turnaround for the club, whose last Premier League appearance dates back to 2009. Local fans are already celebrating what many call “a rebirth of football glory” in the Central Region.