The Swedru Area Church of Pentecost has launched an ‘Agent of Peace Campaign’ as voter guide towards the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election to maintain the peace to help sustain socio-economic gains of the country.

Apostle Derek Kwaning Mireku, the Swedru Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, who launched the campaign, admonished political party supporters not to engage themselves in acts that could spark violence.

Chiefs from Swedruman Council of Chiefs, pastors of Swedru Area church of Pentecost, Police Commanders, Political party supporters and Parliamentary Candidates, attended the event at Swedru Central auditorium of Church of Pentecost.

Apostle Mireku said the Agent of Peace campaign, an initiative of the Church, was aimed at educating the members to become agents of peace in the 2020 election.

He said it was regrettable that some political party leaders had taken the election 2020 as a ‘do and die affair.’

Apostle Mireku noted that politics was not war but rather exchange of ideologies of the various political parties and what they could do to improve the lives of the people.

He stated that pastors and church leaders had a great influence when mounting pulpits to preach and must therefore stay away from the politics of insults that could generate election violence that would affect the development of the country.

Apostle Mireku cautioned pastors and elders against using their pulpits to campaign for political parties or candidates of their choice as this could create divisiveness amongst the congregation.

The Area Head urged the members of the church not to wear political party T.shirts or display their political colours to inflame passion.

Apostle Mireku prayed for Ghana to continue to enjoy the peace, understanding and decorum in the Country and help push the government’s agenda to protect the people before, during and after the elections.

Police Superintendent Seth Panti Yirenkyi, Agona Swedru District Police Commander, said the Police were battle-ready to deal with people, who might want to create mayhem during the polls.

He called on Christians and Moslems as well as the public to support the police by giving relevant information that would help to arrest criminals to ensure peace and stability in the country.