Swedru Catholic ‘A’ wins Democratic quiz

The Agona Swedru Catholic ‘A’ Junior High School (JHS) has been crowned the overall winner of the maiden edition of National Commission for Civic Education’s (NCCE) basic schools quiz competition in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

They received a trophy, sponsored by Mallam Issah Effi, the Agona Swedru East and West Zongo Development Chief.

The quiz was organised for basic schools by Agona West Municipal Directorate of the NCCE, themed:”30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

It was to instil in the pupils the benefits of constitutional democracy through the spirit of patriotism and respect for Ghanaian values.

Seven schools; Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), Junior B Girls Model, Catholic A, Anglican A, Salvation B, and the Blessed Assurance and Zion A, Junior High schools competed in the finals of the competition.

The contestants were quizzed on the 1992 Constitution, environmental issues, culture, festivals, Ghana’s political history and current affairs.

Girls Model JHS placed second and received a trophy, followed by Blessed Assurance JHS, Anglican A, Salvation B, Zion A, and SDA B in that order.

All the contestants received a medal, certificate of participation and other packages, while the teachers got the pocket-size Constitution as well as certificates for preparing the children.

Mr Sekyi Sam, the Agona West Municipal Director, NCCE, said the Zonal Quiz was to help the future leaders to understand, appreciate and value the country’s democracy and its cultural values.

Children of today were not appreciative of their cultural heritage as Ghanaians and had thrown them away, using social media to copy foreign cultures, he said.

The country was, therefore, gradually losing its unique values, which identified Ghanaians as unique people, hence the need to intensify education to help maintain them.

Adding civic education in schools’ curricula was to equip the students with knowledge to propel them to identify themselves as Ghanaians, Mr Sam said, and commended all who contributed towards the success of the quiz.

Mr Robert Ekow Ewur, the Central Regional Director of the NCCE, who graced the occasion, also advised the students to stick to their studies to become prominent citizens in the society.

He urged them to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired to better their lives and that of others.

Mr Kwame Yeboah, the Deputy Director, Administration and Finance, Agona West Education Directorate, commended the teachers for adequately preparing the students for the competition.

He applauded the contestants for performing well and expressed the hope that they would imbibe such qualities in discharging their duties.

He encouraged schools who did not get a trophy to prepare well next time and urged the organisers for the educative programme.

Citations were also presented to personality and firms, which sponsored the programme.