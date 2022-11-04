Swedru Chief’s funeral: Council bans noise making

The Swedruman Council of Chiefs has announced the ban of social gatherings and noise making starting from November 20 to 27.

This according to the Council, is to prepare for the one-week funeral rites of Nana Ogidigram Asiedu Kobena Botwe II, the Chief of Agona Swedru.

The late chief, aged 77, died in 2021, and would be buried on November 26.

The Council has urged churches, mosques and the public to observe the directives as such.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Regent of Agona Swedru disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Swedru in the Central Region.

He said the late Nana Ogidigram Botwe reigned for 53 years, which saw many developmental projects in Agona Swedru that enhanced the wellbeing of the people.

Nana Eseini who is also Nifahene of Agona Swedru said as part of activities for the funeral celebration, the Swedruman Council of Chiefs in collaboration with the Agona West Municipal Assembly would organise clean-up exercise on November 12, to tide the entire township.

The Regent called on the citizens to take active part in the exercise to help clean the markets, lorry stations, principal streets and other public places ahead of the funeral rite.

He asked the people to keep their frontage clean and that the Swedruman Council of Chiefs sanitation taskforce in collaboration with the Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Directorate would come round to inspect their surroundings to ensure cleanliness.

Nana Eseini entreated the people to wear red and black to mourn and show their last respect to the late chief.

He said prominent personalities expected at the funeral include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, traditional heads of the area and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives.