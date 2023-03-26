Swedru Nifahene breaks grounds for construction of community library and ICT centre

Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Regent of Agona Swedru has cut the sod for the construction work to begin on a two-storey ultra-modern community library and Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) centre for the town.

The construction of the library and the ICT Centre by the Swedruman Council of Chiefs is a monumental project to honour the late chief of Agona Swedru and Adontenhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Kobena Botwe II, who die in 2021.

Nana Esieni, also the Acting President of the Swedruman Council of Chiefs in a speech said the funding of the project was derived from the proceeds of 2017 Annual Akwambo festival and monies accrued from the funeral of the late Nana Botwe which was celebrated in 2022.

He said the purpose of the project was to inculcate the habit of reading in students in the Swedru Municipality and also help them to become computer literate.

He noted that technology had made the world a global village, hence, the need for the chiefs of the town to create an enabling environment for the school children and non-students to take advantage to learn ICT to help compete in the job market.

Nana Esieni said the facility would also serve as a research centre for medical doctors, nurses, paramedics, teachers, and staff of state institutions in the Municipality.

He appealed to citizens both home abroad to contribute their quota towards the project while calling on corporate bodies, financial institutions, and private individual, businessmen and women in the Municipality to also play their part in the provision of the facility.