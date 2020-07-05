The 1992 year Group of Swedru School of Business Old Students Association (SOSA) has donated items worth GHC 4,000 to the management and the students of the school to help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items included; seven boxes of liquid soap, six boxes of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, six plastic buckets, six veronica buckets, 40 pieces of tissue paper.

Mrs. Gladys Clarke, President of the 1992 year group, who made the presentation, said the donation was to complement the efforts of government and stakeholders to curb the spread of the virus.

She said COVID-19 cases were on the rise and taking the lives of high profile personalities, friends, and closed relations.

She said that “the only reason why this was happening is that most of us are trusting our instincts more than common sense and science”.

Mrs. Clarke said, “if we all insist not to talk to anyone not wearing face masks outside the home, classrooms, and campuses, we will not only help in curbing the spread of the virus but also save lives”.

Mr. Ebenezer Joe Prah, Assistant Headmaster, Administration, who received the items thanked the 1992 year group for the kind gesture and asked stakeholders to support the development of the school.

Mr. Prah urged the Association to support the school to solve some of its many challenges, including; the construction of an Assembly hall, dining hall, and classrooms to speed up the school’s development.

He said the work on new bungalows for tutors had stalled since 2016 and the contractor had abandoned the project due to lack of funds.

He appealed to government and old students association to assist the school.

On the COVID-19 protocols, Mr Prah said the authorities had decongested classrooms, distributed nose masks, and veronica buckets placed at vantage points on campus in line with the Ghana Health Service directives.

He assured parents that the school authorities would never flout COVID-19 pandemic protocols, but would ensure the safety of the students to write their examinations.

Advertisements