Swedru: Youth cautioned against offensive dresses during Chief’s funeral

Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Acting Chief of Agona Swedru, has cautioned the youth, especially the ladies to avoid offensive dressing during the final funeral rites of Nana Kobena Asiedu Botwe II, former Paramount Chief of Swedru.

Nana Esieni also admonished the young men to desist from indecent haircuts and dresses in order to portray the good image of the town to the world and to give the late Swedruhene a honourable funeral.

The late Nana Kobena Asiedu Botwe died last year, and his funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26, at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Nana Esieni, who is also the Nifahene of Swedru gave the caution when he addressed members of social clubs of Swedru, store owners, Asafo companies, fetish priests, Zoomlion Staff and environmental health and sanitation workers after a five-hour clean-up exercise in preparation towards the funeral.

The exercise was organised by the Swedruman Council of Chiefs in collaboration with Agona West Municipal Assembly.

Nana Esieni said the funeral of the late Swedruhene would serve as a tourist attraction for the town where mourners, coming from across the country would come and witness the rich culture and tradition of the chiefs and people of the area.

He commended various groups including traders, drivers and the entire citizens for responding to the call to clean their frontages and participating in the clean-up exercise.

Mr Ralph Botchwey, the Chairman of the Funeral Sponsorship Committee expressed gratitude to the citizens for their participation in the clean-up exercise.

He said the funeral would start from November 20 and would be climaxed on November 26, where the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Divisional Chiefs and the entire citizens of Swedru would gather at the Swedru Sports Stadium for the final funeral rites celebration of the late Nana Bowe.

The late Swedruhene aged 77, ruled for 53 years.