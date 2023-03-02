Swedruman Traditional Council honours 40 persons including chiefs

The Swedruman Traditional Council has honoured 40 persons who played major roles towards the befitting burial of the late Swedruhene Nana Ogidigram Kobena Asiedu Botwe II.

The awards, which were given to business executives, citizens living abroad and traditional rulers in the Agonaman state was instituted by the Council and funeral committee members of the late chief to express gratitude to those who donated cash and kind towards the funeral.

Addressing the gathering, Nana Kweku Esieni V, Acting President of Swedruman Traditional Council said the award was to show appreciation to the citizens.

He said the contributions made by the late chief towards the development of Agona Swedru could not be overemphasized.

Nana Esieni, also the Nifahene of Agona Swedru, said the chiefs and elders of the Council were poised to ensure that something monumental was done to honour the late chief.

He called for unity, peace, and stability among the citizenry to ensure total transformation of Agona Swedru to become a better place to live, stating that Swedru was the most bustling town in the Central Region.

He appealed to development partners to invest in the area to ensure the growth of the local economy.

Mr Ralph Botchey, Chairman of the Funeral Sponsorship Committee said the members of the committee worked extra hard to ensure that enough resources were raised to organise the late Swedruhene’s funeral.

He said some citizens of the town especially those abroad and at home donated to the committee, and that market women, shop owners, members of Taylors and Dressmakers Association also gave off their best towards the funeral.

The chairperson made mention of Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, Chief Executive Officer of RICHIE Plantation Company Limited who single-handedly donated huge cash and over 500 packs of bottled water during the 40-day celebration and the final funeral rites of Nana Botwe.

He praised Swedru citizens living in Canada, USA, London, Australia, Italy, and other European countries who contributed to cash and kind to support the committee that helped in organizing the funeral.

Mr Evans Onomah Coleman, Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) eulogized the late chief of Swedru for his contributions towards the development of the Assembly and the entire township.

He enumerated several infrastructural projects the Agona West Assembly embarked on under Secondary Sister City Project, a World Bank sponsorship project which would be commenced in April 2023.

The MCE said projects envisaged under the project included the construction and tarring of some inner roads of the Swedru Township and reorganization of Swedru Mandela market.

Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area who presided over the function commended Swedruman Council and the Funeral Committee for their unity and cooperation that helped for the peaceful and excellent final funeral rites of the late Swedruhene.

He urged kingmakers not to allow petty squabble to affect the selection a successor to the stool, adding that when it comes for the chieftaincy matters Swedru is the most peaceful traditional set up in the Central Region.

Okofo Nyarkoh Eku expressed hope that the nomination of a new chief should bring joy, peace, unity and understanding among the chiefs and the entire inhabitants of the town to ensure socio-economic development.