SWESCO Holds 65th Speech, Prize-Giving Day

The Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region has held its 65th Speech and Prize-Giving Day, with a call on its alumni to support the school, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

SWESCO, formerly Swedru Secondary School, has played a pivotal role in promoting secondary education in the area over the years.

Addressing the past and present students during the event, the headmistress of the school, Ms. Golda Andam, noted that though the school remains one of the oldest Senior High Schools in the country, it faces numerous challenges, such as limited accommodation for staff, unavailability of enough chairs and tables to cater for the increased number of students, lack of adequate tables and benches for the dining hall, as well as stools for the various science laboratories.

She hinted that as part of measures to help address these challenges, the management and board of the school initiated a project dubbed “build and name”, where old students and other benevolent individuals and organizations can construct a staff bungalow for teachers and name it after themselves.

The school was established in 1959 by the country’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to provide quality and accessible education to children of the people of the area, who were predominantly cocoa farmers, with support from the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), with the motto: “Sempe Cum Optimis”, a Latin word which means “Always With The Best”.

As the first Trust School with the acronym, ‘PIESIE’, the school has produced eminent personalities who have served and continue to serve in various capacities, both at home and abroad.

Some students, teaching and non-teaching staff were later awarded certificates and cash prizes for academic excellence in performance, dedication to duty, and long service to the school.