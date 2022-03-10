SWIDA-GH organized awareness creation on Gender equality

Savana Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana) in collaboration of Tamale Teachincial University organised a workshop as part of the International Women day month to create awareness on gender equality in Ghana.

The event was on the THEME: BREAKING THE BIAS: Speaking out towards a Gender equal world Today for a sustainable Tomorrow.

Madam Linda Amoah, Northern Regional Girls Education Officer said gender equality gap in Ghana is still very wide when It cames to political representation in government.

She said at least 50 percent of women’s should be representive in the government appointees.

She indicated that both boys and girls should be given equal opportunities to in schools determines Gender equality in future.

Hajia Mariam Iddrisu, the Former MCE Of Sagnarigu Municipal District Assembly and also the Exective Director Of Girls to Women Foundation urged parents to educate their children especially the girls child to enable them to show case their talent in developmental programmes.

She said mostly early marriage is one of the keys challenges in the Northern sector due to the provery rate in the sector.

According to her, Women can not push forward for Gender equality if they are not well educated.

Mr Zakaria Saa, Former Regional Director of Department of Gender said Women still lack the right to own land in some aspects of Northern sector which needed to be address by the stakeholders in the government sector.

He said women should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves in their marriage, which shouldn’t be only the husband to decide In the marriage.

He advised women to challenge yourself to take up responsibilities when given the position.

He added that they should value it, guard it, the view not to impress people but to deliver on the job.

He called on stakeholders to also train the young girls in leadership skills so that they can build their confidence to meet and also connect to people who can help you, develop lobbying skills.