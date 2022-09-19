SWIDA-GH, Plan Int. Ghana equip 25 women with entrepreneurial skills

The Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) in partnership with Plan International Ghana, under its women voice and leadership programme, has empowered 25 women to enhance their livelihoods.

The three-day intensive training in beads making, brought together women in the operational areas of the programme in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, and some students of the Tamale Technical University.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GH, speaking during the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries in Tamale, said empowering women would enhance their active participation in governance and leadership, and help secure their economic rights.

She said “Part of our commitment under the programme is to work through existing social norms to increase women’s agency on issues of economic empowerment, and help address domestic violence and abuse.”

She said “Acquisition of entrepreneurial skills among women groups is crucial in securing women rights and dignity. Most of the abuse cases are attributed to their low economic input.”

Ms Humaimatu Abdul-Wahab, Northern Regional Head of the Informal Apprenticeship of Ghana, TVET Service said women empowerment through skills acquisition was important fighting gender-based violence in communities.

She called on government and other non-governmental organisations to continue championing women empowerment through various economic initiatives that would help promote their livelihoods.

All trainees received certificates and start-up kits to help establish their own businesses.

Mrs Zulfawu Musah, who was adjudged best trainee, thanked SWIDA-GH and Plan International Ghana for the initiative saying it would improve her economic status.