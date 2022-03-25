SWIDA-GHANA organises workshop on climate change solution

Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GHANA) organised an awareness creation workshop for women farmers as part of supporting Women Climate Justice Solutions in Agriculture Project.

The event was held in Tamale which was also part of International Women’s day month on the theme: Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable tomorrow.

The project implemented in three districts in the Northern region included: Savelugu, Nanton and Gushegu districts funded by Global Fund for Women champions for equality to promote awareness for the altered conditions under climate change and adaptation for women’s farmers.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GHANA said the project was launched in 2020 to 2025, and so far has started climate change strategies and climate change awareness creation, environmental education among the rural women farmers in the three districts.

She indicated that the SWIDA-GHANA has also carried out activities for the women farmers in the three districts to identify the strategies adopted by these women farmers to mitigate the effects of climate change in their agricultural activities.

She noted that as part of the project, SWIDA-GHANA has played an important role in helping the women farmers to adopt sustainable adaptation and mitigation strategies to reduce or completely eradicate their vulnerability to climate change effects.

Mr Dauda A. Salam, Northern Regional Crops Officer of Ministry of Food and Agriculture made it known that MoFA has adopted Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA) as an appropriate approach to address climate variability and change in the Ghanaian agriculture systems.

The CSA aims to sustainably increase productivity and also to the achievement of national food security and development goals in the county.

He advised them to use quality seeds and planting materials to improve and adapt varieties to enhance productivity.