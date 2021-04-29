You may know our friend Alexa Collins as one of the models you saw quite a lot of at last Miami Swim Week. She’s very beautiful, with a beautiful spirit, and now has been chosen as the first “SwimIssue Angel” by SwimIssue, a new brand entering the swimwear entertainment space.

According to The Huffington Post, “SwimIssue will operate in much the same way as Sports Illustrated or Victoria’s Secret works — by cherry picking a small selection of elite models that become the faces of the company and who make up the swim brand’s core family.

“The brand is set to become an iconic franchise spanning fashion, social media, brand activations, TV and even movies … but where Sports Illustrated sells magazines, SwimIssue will focus on its TV series and Instagram stores, selling swimwear from the hottest trending designers in the business.”

Alexa Collins is a true fan of Miami Swim Week. In fact, Alexa Collins says, “My favorite photos are from [last] Miami Swim Week. They show my true colors and they also show how happy I was on that day. I also love our first Charlie’s Angels style shoot.”

You can see that video at top.

As Miami Swim Week becomes more popular, we’re looking forward to seeing how TV and film will continue to augment this exciting series of annual events.