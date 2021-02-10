Ghana best Swimmer, Abeiku Jackson has landed in Kazakhstan to start his one year education scholarship from FINA.

Great Thanks to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) under Ben Nunoo Mensah, the Ghana Swimming Association led by Theo Edzie and FINA, the world body controlling swimming.

“Jackson is some micro seconds away from qualifying to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and we believe he will make it” said the GOC President.