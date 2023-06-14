Swimming Coaching Instructor Finch Believes Ghana Has Potential To Better The Sport

… Calls For More Resources And Investment

World Aquatics Coaching Instructor Cedric Finch believes Ghana has the potential to be a force to reckon with in Africa and World Swimming if the government and Swimming Federation invest more in the sport.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Assistant Coaching Level 1 Course in Accra, the South African Olympic Team coach said Ghanaians are naturally born athletes, and what they do on the running tracks can be transferred to the pool.

“There is the need for more resources to be invested in the sport and Ghana will be among the top swimming nations, I know Ghanaians to be great sportsmen and women” he said.

According to Coach Finch, the participants showed their willingness to learn and their readiness to impart knowledge to kids who wish to be swimmers and future champions.

The World Aquatics is holding a Three Day Assistant Coaching Certification Course Level 1 at the Conference Room of the Ghana Olympic Committee in Accra.

The Assistant Coach Course – Level 1contains theory online, face to face and practical sessions for about 30 coaches.

The programme outline includes technique and skills, athlete’s development support pathway and periodization, evaluation of practical, review of performance.

Ms. Farida Iddris, Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association revealed that there are only two certified coaches in Ghana in the persons of Daniel Opare of Legon Sharks and Jonathan Amoako Attah in 2018, and this year’s course which she hopes many will pass is very timely and important, because Ghana will host the African Games.

She commended the participants for contributing positively at the course which is going to give them the confidence, knowledge and equipment to be able to train others.

Ms. Iddris who is also the Administrative Manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said after the face to face sessions, they go for practicals at the University of Ghana, Legon Pool, and she was optimistic that the participants are going to make good use of their certificates, awareness and information.