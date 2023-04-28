Swimming President’s Cup Championship at Legon on Saturday

Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of the Ghana Swimming Association is hosting a grand competition for swimmers at the University of Ghana Legon Pool on Saturday, April 29th 2023, from 7am.

She said the event is to sensitize the public about Swimming, creating awareness about the sport and rewarding the best performances.

According to the energetic only female board member of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), swimming is still a popular sport but they need more activities, especially for the kids and youth.

She noted that the competition is preparations towards the the 2023 African Games which Ghana must do well in all events.

She hinted the special awards will be presented to the best swimmers at the President’s Cup.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye urged companies to adopt sports federations, so that they cut budget on some programmes, and focus on the disciplines that can earn the nation much at important international competitions.

Swimming was one of the five disciplines represented at the last Olympic Games in Japan.

She was optimistic that Ghana will make it in Swimming again at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.