Swiss Ambassador Praises Government for recognising the potentials of women in nation building

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Simone Giger has glorified the people of Ghana and the leadership of the ruling government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for recognising the potentials of women in the nation building by appointing more women to key political positions in the country.

The new Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana, gave the glorifications when she called on the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene to formally introduce herself to the Region through the Regional Minister and explore areas of collaboration.

The purpose of her visit touched on areas such as, climate change, women empowerment, cultural exchange, Skills Training and sister-city relationship, among others.

The Ambassador who was visibly happy to meet a colleague woman leading the agrarian region believed that the inclusion of a women in such key positions will go a long way to alleviate the plight of women and further increase their participation in the governance of the country.

According to her Supporting more women into decision making would help to reverse the currently low levels of women’s participation and representation in political decision-making processes and in other spaces at all levels within the globe.

Mrs. Simone Giger believed that there is significant value therefore, in bringing more women around the decision-making table.

Women in leadership are also considered to adopt more empathetic, collaborative and consensus building leadership styles that are key to inclusive national progress.

She said it’s very imperative now to encourage more women in decision making as they prioritise policies that improve lives for everyone including quality education, health, tourism and social justice.

On her Part the Bono Regional Minister, Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene said Women participation in decision making is not just a right, but also key to sustainable development.

“In a democracy, it is important that every part of the population is equally represented. “Having both men and women involved in decision-making broadens the perspectives, increases creativity and innovation, diversifies the pool of talents and competences, reduces conflicts, and improves the process of decision-making. Indeed, women’s participation in decision making in general has benefits not only to women but to the general society as a whole”. Bono Minister said.

Hon. Owusu Banahene reiterated that there is evidence that having more women in public and private decision making increases the general level of public sector effectiveness and accountability in a country.

This is particularly relevant as the country seeks to recover from the impact of COVID-19 that affected the fibre of Ghanaian economy. Women are often dynamic leaders of change who galvanize women and men to get involved, to claim their rights, and strengthen their communities to be resilient.

According to Justina Owusu Banahene, it is unfortunately that there are still many barriers to overcome to enhance women’s participation in decision-making, attributing primarily to patriarchy or male dominance. Adding that “it’s is a key aspect of the Ghanaian social system in which the woman’s role and status are relatively recognised to be inferior to those of the man in almost all aspects of social, political and economic life. Custom, law and even religion have also been used to rationalize and perpetuate these differential roles to the extent that some women themselves in typical traditional communities seem to have accepted and internalized them.

Bono Minister said Women constitute about 51.2 per cent of the national population, adding that without their active participation in public discourse and decision-making process, it would be extremely difficult for the country to progress. “Unfortunately women participation in governance and at all

levels of decision-making in the country is very low, that is why this government lead by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have appointing more women in those key political position and that will also motivate younger women to brace themselves up for leadership positions,” She said.

The Bono Regional Minister, however expressed appreciation to the Swiss Ambassador, Her Excellency Simone Giger and was looking forward to partnering with her outfit to undertake the aforementioned projects with the Bono region.

Present at the meeting were the Bono Regional Chief Director, Mr. Andrews Okumah Nawil, Michael Kwabena Gyamfi, Deputy Director, Ms. Akua G. Gyamera, Human Resource MGR, Mr. Mark Yaw Danso, Head of Finance and the protocol officer of Bono RCC.

Later the Regional Minister together with the Swiss team visited the undergoing three week capacity building and skills training in soap making to improve their livelihoods at Osofokrom, Near Korasua in the Sunyani Municipality.

The training for 60 beneficiaries, with support from the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana was organized by the Kavinang Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization focused on community development and women’s economic empowerment.

Beneficiaries of the training, would be taken through the production of soaps for bathing and washing in commercial quantities as well as the effective management of their finances to complement their seasonal farming activities.

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, entreated the participants and women in general to learn to add diverse handicraft and skill competencies to their activities for economic improvement.

She encouraged participants to ensure unity and cordial cohabitation, and demonstrate good attitude towards work so they can add economic value to themselves and their families.

The Swiss Ambassador, Mrs. Simone Giger also had a working dinner with the Omanhemaa of Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Brayie II.