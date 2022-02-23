Swiss Ambassador visits WAMCO in Takoradi

The West African Mills Company (WAMCO), a premium cocoa processing company in Takoradi says it has plans to revamp, repair and rehabilitate its existing machinery to advance production and enhance growth.

The company, according to Mr Frank Bednar, the Managing Director, would therefore require an investment package of five million dollars to achieve the feat.

He was speaking during the visit of the Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Philipp Stalder to familiarize with the operations of the company on Tuesday in Takoradi.

“Some of our major equipment manufacturers such as Buehler are from Switzerland and will be invited to assist in this equipment improving exercise…We are also looking for opportunities to cooperate with Swiss Universities and institutions in the field of food processing, quality management and research”, he added.

The company, which had been granted a free zone status, had three production plants including a Cocoa Liquor Plant, an Expeller plant with the Hydraulic Press Plant (WAMCO2), yet to become operational and to engage additional 120 employees to the company.

Mr Bednar told the Ambassador that the company was looking at total modernization of their plants pool adding, “We have submitted our investment plans to our stakeholders both in Ghana and Switzerland”.

Ambassador Stalder, said various trade showed by the Swiss Community afforded more opportunities for cooperation.

He said Switzerland was one of the largest producer of chocolate products in the world and thus the visit to WAMCO was to open up new trade relations.

“The Swiss people love chocolate and consume a lot of chocolate, so I am at the premises of the cocoa processing company to see how best companies in my country could partner WAMCO to increase production for export and establish new business relationships.”.

He alluded to the trade relationship between the two countries adding that Ghana was the second biggest trade partner of Switzerland in Africa in cocoa and gold trade.

He was hopeful that the two countries would continue to collaborate and do business together for their mutual benefits .

The Ambassador was welcomed by Executives of the Ghana Free Zones Board, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.