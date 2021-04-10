(dpa-AFX) – Switzerland’s jobless rate decreased in March, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

The jobless rate fell a seasonally to 3.4 per cent in March from 3.6 per cent in February. Economists had expected a rate of 3.6 per cent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 3.3 per cent in March from 3.4 per cent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rate of 3.6 per cent.

The number of registered unemployed declined to 157,968 in March from 167,953 in the preceding month. The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 3 per cent in March from 3.5 per cent in the prior month.