Sydney Katz Junior Tennis Championship Slated for 2024

The 4th edition of the Sydney Katz Junior Tennis Championship is scheduled from January 1st to 6th, 2024 at the Accra Lawn tennis club.

The weeklong Junior Tennis Tournament has generated great levels of excitement within the Ghanaian tennis fraternity.

The junior tournament is being organized by Michael Nortey Tennis and Educational Foundation in collaboration with Accra Lawn tennis club.

The competition will feature boys and girls 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s to further consolidate the transition plan from one age group to the other.

The tournament is scheduled to end with a tennis clinic early in the morning, which will be led by former Davis Cup player Michael Nortey. This will be followed by the grand finale.

The President of Michael Nortey Tennis and Educational Foundation, Mr. Michael Nortey said the tournament aims to groom the next generation of tennis talent.

“The tennis event was the brainchild of his former protégé, Sydney Katz, who will also touch down in Ghana to support and to grace the tournament.”

Registration call the tournament director, Mr. Eric Tetteh on 0243801247.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh