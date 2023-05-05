Sylvester Tetteh Cries Over MPs’ Support For Bawumia

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, is not pleased with the manner the majority of NPP MPs are aligning themselves in favor of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign.

According to him , some MPs want to force Dr. Bawumia on the delegates.

“We have noticed that some members of parliament are pressuring NPP voting station officials to endorse Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the 2024 presidential candidate. We want to make it clear to those MPs that they should stop that campaign it will not help the party.”

“The grassroots and delegates will stand united behind the presidential candidate(Alan Kyerematen) who will be accepted by the people of Ghana and the ideal presidential candidate who has a message of hope for the teeming unemployed youth.”“So, I think we should allow anybody who is a true member of the party, who has interest in contesting to contest,” Sylvester Matthew Tetteh told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

The lawmaker said the development will end up creating a sharp division within the governing party ahead of the 2024 elections.

Watch Full Video Here..