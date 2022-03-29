Symmetry Gears And Ace Power Promotions Sign Partnership Agreement

Sports wear and equipment company, Symmetry Gears on Tuesday signed a contract with Ace Power Promotions to support two of their boxers at their shop at East Legon in Accra.

Two young businessmen who have the same vision to support the youth of Ghana signed the one year renewable deal.

Symmetry Gears CEO Mr. Emmanuel Jojo Forson said they out to support boxing and the social well-being of the people who love boxing.

“Symmetry means create balance so we want to reach out to the community and support sports people in Ghana” he stressed.

Emmanuel Etim, Creative Director of Symmetry Gears said they are taking sports in the communities to a higher level through branding of athletes and advising them to be worthy ambassadors.

General Manager, of Ace Power Promotions, Mr. Issac Amankwaah, thanked the media and people working behind the scenes for ACE Power Promotions.

He expressed that the partnership with Symmetry will go a long way in supporting young boxers and motivate them to realize their dreams.

The Boxers who benefited from the package were National Featherweight Champion, undefeated, Holy Dorgbetor and rising star Samuel Martey.

Lawyer Kizito legal advisor of Ace Power commended Symmetry and Ace Power Promotions for giving opportunities to young boxers who are potential world champions.

Present were coaches of the boxers, Emmanuel Laryea and George Smart Abbey, as well as staff of Ace Power and media.

By Sammy Heywood Okine