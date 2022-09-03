Syndicate cheating, impersonation in ongoing WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has recorded cases of impersonation, smuggling of mobile phones into examination halls and syndicate cheating in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

In a statement issued and signed by Mrs Agnes Teye -Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs, WAEC in Accra, the Council said it had also received information of some schools locking school gates during examination period.

It said it was important for WAEC officials to have access to the schools and asked the schools to desist from the practice as “such activities amount to acts of examination irregularities.”

The Council noted that cases of impersonation, which were never recorded in school examination were on the increase and that some impersonators had been arrested and “they are in the grips of the law.”

“Supervisors are directed to deploy the use of Biometric Verification Device (Vericheck) to identify candidates,” it said.

On syndicate cheating in schools, WAEC said some school authorities “were collecting monies from candidates and organising syndicate cheating in their schools.

“Perpetrators of these acts are being cautioned to desist from same.”

It said the Council had the mandate to de-recognise schools caught engaging in that malpractice and that candidates identified as having colluded would have their results cancelled.

On the smuggling of mobile phones into examination halls, the Council said a number of candidates had been caught with mobile phones on them.

“Candidates are reminded that their entire examination results will be cancelled when they are caught with mobile phones.

“Supervisors and invigilators are also reminded of the ban on the use of mobile phones at examination centers.”

The Council all stakeholders that it was working closely with the Ghana Education Service, National Intelligence Bureau and other Security operatives to check infringement of the rules and regulations governing the examination.

The statement urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the Council to safeguard the integrity of the examinations.

This year’s WASSCE, which commenced a month ago is in it’s fifth week.

The candidates will write two core subjects – Social Studies and English Language on September 5 and 8 respectively.