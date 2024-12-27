Syria Faces Growing Challenges and Fragility After Assad’s Ouster

In the wake of former president Bashar al-Assad’s abrupt ouster on December 8, Syria is navigating a period of significant instability and transformation.

While the new governing authorities, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have promised reforms and a path to stability, the country remains mired in violence, uncertainty, and protests.

One of the most recent flashpoints occurred when Syria’s interim administration imposed curfews across several cities on Wednesday, following protests sparked by online footage allegedly showing an attack on an Alawite shrine in Aleppo. The incident prompted the interim administration to announce a security campaign targeting what they termed “remnants of the former regime” and any individuals inciting disorder, regardless of their sect or background. They emphasized that any armed resistance against security units would be met with a “decisive response.”

The situation remains tense as violence continues to escalate. On Tuesday, three judges were shot dead by unknown assailants near al-Rabi’ah in the western rural area of Hama. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a key war monitor, described the attack as unprecedented since the fall of al-Assad’s regime, underscoring the ongoing security vacuum. Since the beginning of December, the Observatory has reported at least 66 crimes, resulting in the deaths of 106 people, including women and children.

Despite these challenges, a sense of unity was evident in the capital this week. Citizens in Damascus took to the streets on Monday and Tuesday, holding demonstrations in neighborhoods such as Jaramana, Kashkoul, and Kabas, calling for national cohesion. The protesters urged the new leadership to work with local committees to prevent sectarian tensions and emphasized tolerance, denouncing efforts to fuel discord. These protests reflect the desire among many Syrians for peace and cooperation, as well as the aspiration for a society free from further violence.

In an attempt to unify the fractured state, Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of Syria’s de facto governing body and HTS commander, secured an agreement with other military faction leaders on Tuesday to dissolve all armed factions and integrate them under the defense ministry. This move aims to consolidate power and begin the process of rebuilding the state’s institutions.

As Syria grapples with these pressing issues, many residents express cautious hope. Small businesses in Damascus are reopening, and there is a general sense that, while challenges remain, the days of brutal war and hardship may finally be behind them. However, the path to stability is uncertain, and Syrians continue to face the daunting task of rebuilding their country amid ongoing violence and political upheaval.