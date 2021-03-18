Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a view of the Syrian capital Damascus. The U.S. started military actions against Damascus before daybreak Saturday as loud explosions were heard with
dpa/GNA – The Syrian air defence system has intercepted and shot down several Israeli missiles near Damascus, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported, citing military sources.

According to the report, Israel fired a number of rockets from the Golan Heights on Tuesday evening, targeting the Damascus area.

Most of the rockets were intercepted and destroyed by Syria’s air defence. There were no reports of casualties, only material damage.

SANA published a video to show how the rockets were intercepted.

There was immediate comment from Israel.

Repeated Israeli strikes in Syria have been seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, from building up its military influence in the region.

