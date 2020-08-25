Advanced medical tests will be conducted for the four Syrian Constitutional Committee members who were found infected with COVID-19 while convening in Geneva, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Tuesday.

Citing a Western diplomatic source, al-Watan said the Swiss authorities have asked all members of the committee to stay in their hotels as further tests are planned to be carried out on Tuesday.

The meetings were put on hold as the four Syrian attendees tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The advanced tests will determine how developed their illness is and whether the meetings could resume, said the paper.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, comprising representatives of the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society, was launched in Geneva on Oct. 30, 2019, and held two rounds of sessions in November, without achieving any major progress.