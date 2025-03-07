Syria’s Displaced Begin Cautious Return Amid Lingering Crisis, IOM Reports

Nearly 750,000 Syrians displaced by the country’s protracted civil war have returned to their homes since November 2024, according to new data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), signaling tentative steps toward recovery even as seven million others remain trapped in displacement camps or makeshift shelters.

The figures, released in the IOM’s first comprehensive displacement report since 2022, reveal a nation caught between fragile progress and enduring despair.

Most returnees fled regions like Idlib, Aleppo, and Hama—epicenters of Syria’s 14-year conflict—but their homecoming offers little respite. Nearly 30% inhabit damaged or unfinished buildings, while thousands more face shortages of clean water, healthcare, and electricity. For those still displaced, conditions are dire: one in five live in tents or improvised shelters, battling extreme weather and scarce resources. “Syria remains a profound humanitarian emergency,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope, emphasizing the agency’s focus on closing critical data gaps to better coordinate aid.

The report notes a surge in returns since January 2025, coinciding with the ousting of President Bashar Al-Assad’s government. Over 570,000 Syrians have repatriated since early 2024, with 76% attempting to reclaim their original homes despite widespread infrastructure destruction. Many returnees cite worsening conditions in host countries like Lebanon, which accounts for half of all cross-border returns, followed by Türkiye (22%) and Iraq (13%).

As the IOM reestablishes its Damascus presence, it has ramped up assistance, providing shelter, sanitation, and protection services to 315,000 people since December. The agency aims to reach 1.1 million by mid-2025 but faces a $73.2 million funding shortfall. A key initiative involves digitizing property records—149,000 already processed—to help returnees prove ownership and resolve land disputes, a critical hurdle in rebuilding fractured communities.

Yet challenges loom. Security risks, mine contamination, and economic collapse deter larger-scale returns, while donor fatigue threatens aid pipelines. “Returning is just the first step,” said a relief worker in Aleppo. “Without schools, jobs, or functional hospitals, survival becomes a daily battle.”

The IOM’s findings underscore a painful reality: Syria’s path to stability remains riddled with obstacles, even as some dare to hope. For millions still displaced, the journey home—if it ever comes—will be measured not in miles, but in decades.