T.A. Bediako Family Builds JHS Block For Kotwea Community

The family of the late T.A. Bediako, a renowned educationist, has built a junior high school block with a computer laboratory for the Kotwea Community in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The block, estimated at GHc200,000.00, will help lessen the burden on pupils who had to travel long distances to continue their JHS education.

The family had been very supportive in the provision of social amenities to the community.

Through the family, the community was connected to the national electricity grid and has also constructed a hospital to enhance access to healthcare delivery.

Pupils in the community, after completing primary school, had to travel to either Abodom of Bekwai for their junior high school education, which was a headache for the pupils, their parents and teachers.

The family, therefore, decided to construct the JHS block as a memoriam to the educationist, who had been very instrumental in ensuring the upgrading of Ghana’s educational system, especially the formation of the Ghana National Association of Teachers.

Pastor M.A. Bediako, a member of the family, said the gesture was to immortalise the legacy of T.A. Bediako, who was very passionate about children’s education.

He said the family would continue to support the provision of social infrastructure to help improve the living conditions of the people of Kotwea, the birth place of the late T.A. Bediako.

Mr Kwaku Kyei Baffour, the Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, commended the family for its continued support to the community and appealed to the teachers, who would be posted to the school, to maintain the facility to prolong its lifespan.

Mrs Leticia Obeng, the Municipal Director of Education, said the classroom block with modern furniture and computer laboratory was a great relief to people as it would facilitate quality education delivery.

She lauded the family for its unflinching support to quality education delivery in the community and the municipality in general.