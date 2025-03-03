T-Bills Oversubscribed by 181% as Government Rejects GH¢10.8 Billion in Bids

The government’s treasury bills (T-Bills) continue to attract overwhelming investor interest, with last week’s auction recording a staggering 181% oversubscription.

According to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana, investors submitted bids totaling GH¢18.2 billion, far exceeding the government’s target of GH¢6.5 billion. However, in a strategic move to manage borrowing costs, the government accepted only GH¢7.4 billion, rejecting GH¢10.8 billion worth of bids.

This marks the fourth consecutive week of massive oversubscription, reflecting a surge in demand for short-term government securities. Analysts attribute this trend to the suspension of the bond market following the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), which has left investors with limited safe investment options. As a result, many are turning to T-Bills as a reliable alternative.

The oversubscription has also driven down interest rates, reducing the cost of borrowing for the government. The rate on the 91-day T-Bill dropped from 24.48% to 20.79%, while the 182-day bill saw a decline from 25.39% to 22.99%. The 364-day bill experienced the most significant drop, falling from 27.30% to 22.70%.

Industry experts view the government’s decision to reject excess bids as a calculated strategy to secure more favorable rates and slow the pace of debt accumulation. By returning a significant portion of bids, the government is effectively pushing interest rates downward, a trend that has been evident in recent auctions.

The repeated oversubscription is also linked to a rollover effect, where investors whose bids were rejected in previous auctions resubmit them in subsequent ones. With GH¢10.8 billion rejected in the latest auction, a similar pattern is expected in the weeks ahead.

Looking forward, the government has set a lower target of GH¢5.7 billion for the next auction. However, given the current appetite for T-Bills and the volume of funds seeking short-term investments, another oversubscription is highly likely.

This development underscores the delicate balance the government must strike between meeting its financing needs and managing borrowing costs. While the oversubscription reflects strong investor confidence in Ghana’s short-term debt instruments, it also highlights the challenges of navigating a constrained bond market and the broader economic environment. As the government continues to fine-tune its debt management strategy, all eyes will be on how it leverages this demand to achieve sustainable fiscal outcomes.