T. T of Taxi driver Fame Passed On

Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio has passed on.

According to reports, the actor died in the early hours of Friday April 8.

His son Nii Adjei told some media houses that his father was already battling diabetes and other ailments.

He said his dad had a low sugar level and had been admitted to the hospital.

But a member of his family reportedly stated on radio that the actor died of heart failure.

Prior to his death, there had been several reports indicating that the actor was going through hard times.

Mr. Adjeteyfio personally on a few occasions appealed to the public for financial support.

The sad situation prompted Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, lawmaker Henry Quartey and some notable persons to extend some financial support to him.

Popularly known as T.T, Psalm starred in several movies and best remembered for his role in the popular sitcom, ‘Taxi Driver’ as the lead character.